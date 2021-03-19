Miranda Gordy Discusses Her WWE Tryout, Being Compared to Charlotte Flair

Miranda Gordy, the daughter of Terry Gordy, recently discussed her WWE tryout and comparisons to Charlotte Flair in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out some highlights below:

On Michael Hayes revealing that she had a WWE tryout: “I wasn’t expecting it. I actually myself was trying to keep it hush-hush just because it’s kind of a big deal, and you never know. You don’t want to jinx the outcome, and then I had a couple people actually send it to me that morning. And I’m like, ‘well, it’s gonna get out. I might as well share it.’”

On not being hired just because she’s Terry Gordy’s daughter: “I was like, ‘Well, of course give me the job.’ I told them my goal when I was first starting out, I want to make sure I love this. I want to make sure before I leave my life here, I was in Texas at the time, before I leave Texas to go to Florida, because I have a kiddo, before I leave my kiddo and go do all this stuff, I want to make sure I love it. Make sure I’m not just in this. ‘I totally hate this,’ and take someone else’s spot that has more passion and that has worked twice as hard as me.

“I want to make sure I love it first, and I do love it. I’ve basically made it a career for the last year, and I think that at the end of the day, he wants me to feel accomplished. If things are just handed to you, you’re not gonna set the goals and you’re not going to work. You’re like, ‘Well of course I’m gonna get this.’ I feel so good working hard. I never knew that I could do this. So I feel on top of the world. Even if I don’t make it to the top, I feel like a super accomplished person just from the hard work.”

On her relationship with Hayes: “Michael has been like a second dad to me. I call him my Uncle Michael. Of course, my dad passed. He kind of took over the best he could. He’s obviously a busy man, and we live far away and stuff. I see him on the holidays. I see him when he’s in town with WWE. Literally as I was connecting with you, he was calling me, so he must have gotten some vibes.”

On being compared to Charlotte Flair: “I love Charlotte. She’s someone that I kind of look up to. I think she’s such a an awesome badass. She’s the best as far as the women. So to be kind of compared and as far as the second gen, I think she’s killing it, and I would love to be on her level someday.”

On her tryout: “I was prepared for the drills and stuff. Hopefully, they liked what they saw, or if not, they’d give me some feedback. I’ll work on that, and they’ll give me something to work towards. Everyone there was super nice and encouraging, so I actually had fun. I remember I was standing there. I was sweating my butt off. I’m like, ‘This is actually kind of fun though.’ Everyone had a great attitude, and so I think it would be a great environment to be in all the time … They’re constantly looking for IT. Obviously people that are passionate and can do well on their TV show because that’s what they do. They run a TV show. They obviously hired a lot of really good people when I was there.”