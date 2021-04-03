Miranda Gordy on Interviewing Vince McMahon as Part of a Homework Assignment

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to wrestler Miranda Gordy, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy, and she discussed various topics, including how Vince McMahon once helped her with a homework assignment when she was in high school. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Miranda’s father’s career was posthumously honored when the Freebirds were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on the Wrestling Inc. Daily, Miranda mentioned that she was in attendance for the ceremony, and appreciated how the weekend served as a “family reunion” of sorts.

Miranda Gordy on attending the WWE Hall of Fame 2016 induction ceremony for The Freebirds: “I did, yes. I was living in the Dallas area at the time. My brother flew out, and my sister, and my mom were there. Buddy Jr. and his mom were there, and of course Michael (Hayes) and Jimmy Jam. It was like a nice big family meeting. We cried, we laughed, we drank maybe a little bit, but we had a really good time. We were like, ‘Finally! It’s been years. This needed to happen.’ Obviously, the Freebirds deserved the Hall of Fame, so we were glad that it finally happened, and in Dallas of all places.”

Miranda Gordy on Vince McMahon helping her with her homework: “I got to do a homework assignment, and Vince was involved. When I was in high school, I did a report on the WWE and I got to interview Vince, and Triple H and Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Ric Flair. My brother was wrestling at the time, so I interviewed him too. All those people helped me with my homework, right? (laughs). It was just a senior project. We could write about anything. One person wrote about skydiving and they went skydiving. I was like, ‘I’m going to do the WWE because I can meet all these people.’ Uncle Michael set it up. I was just in like, a little cafeteria and he’d bring in random people. I think Ric Flair was the first. John Cena came in, which I used as an opportunity to ask him to prom. I was a senior, he went with it. He was real nice about it. I think they were in Europe or something so he couldn’t go. I ended it with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It was like the coolest thing.”

On Vince’s reaction to the assignment: “I think he liked it! I think he enjoyed it. He was going with it. Like, I’m this senior in high school and acting like this reporter and he was like, real into it for me. And I’m just like, ‘I’m talking to Vince McMahon right now!’ I think I asked him about whatever the current angle was, and maybe like, what got him into the business, and just generic questions like that. I wish I could find that tape because he was super into it. At the time I didn’t even think about how freakin’ awesome it was. Now looking back, I’m like, man. A lot of people wish they could do this!”