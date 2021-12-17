Miranda Gordy, Referee Comment On Hannibal Spike Stabbing Incident

Miranda Gordy and referee Lando Deltoro have issued comments on the incident where Hannibal stabbed Deltoro in the head multiple times with a spike. As you no doubt know, Hannibal (real name Devon Nicholson) stabbed Deltoro several times in a spot that was intended to be a blade spot, but went way too far and resulted in Deltoro suffering a torn artery in his head and losing three pints of blood.

Deltoro spoke with WFAA in Dallas, who reported that Deltoro went into hypovolemic shock, which occurs when the loss of blood or fluids makes the heart unable to pump enough blood which can cause organ failure. As noted, he received seven staples and underwent emergency surgery.

Deltoro told the Daily Beast, “I haven’t seen that much blood since Fallujah. It was scary.”

Miranda Gorey, who wasn’t part of that show, said she’s worked with Deltoro before as well as working SWE Fury alongside Nicholson. She showed the outlet text messages that she sent to World Class Pro Wrestling CEO Jerry Bostic back in June warning him that Nicholson was unsafe and “bad news.”

Gordy said, “I’ve worked with Lando a bunch, and he’s a sweet and passionate guy, and he put his trust in Nicholson. There’s a difference between a tiny cut versus someone assaulting you with a spike. It was unnecessary — it didn’t do anything to help their storyline, and Lando didn’t deserve it. You don’t do that. It was a blatant assault on him.”

Nicholson, who Bostic has banned from future WCPW shows, has issued a statement to the outlet which reiterates his previous assertions:

“The attack on the referee after the match was a scripted angle. The company provided the prop and had put the match just before intermission as they planned to change the canvas after the match due to the blood. The referee was hired only to take part in that attack; he was not scheduled to referee any matches that night to my knowledge. The referee sold himself on the job based on the fact that he had bled before in matches and knew how to bleed well. I feel horrible that he got hurt, and I am regretful about what happened — even though it was not intentional.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Deltoro here.