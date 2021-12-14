Miranda Gordy Set to Make MLW Debut Against Rok-C

– Per The Dallas Morning News, Miranda Gordy, daughter of the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, will be making her MLW debut next month at Blood & Thunder. The event will be held on January 21, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Gordy will face current ROH Women’s champion Rok-C at the event. Speaking on the announcement, Gordy told The Dallas Morning News, “I consider Dallas as one of my homes. Not only is it where I began my wrestling career, it is home to the Sportatorium, which is where a lot of my legacy begins.”

Gordy added on her MLW debut: “When you think wrestling in Dallas, you immediately think about the Von Erichs vs. the Freebirds, so I feel that this is going to be a very special occasion to have not only myself but the Von Erich boys on the same card. Being a part of wrestling, listening to the fans’ fond memories, hearing stories from people that worked with and loved my dad has been the healing experience that I never knew I needed.”

MLW Blood & Thunder will be held at Gilley’s Dallas.