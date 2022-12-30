Miranda Gordy Shares Details On Her Wrestling Future For 2023

Miranda Gordy appeared on the Family Business podcast recently and shared her career plans for the upcoming year (h/t to Wrestling Inc). She hopes to build on the performances that carried her through 2022 and explained her priority list for various promotions she’d like to work with. You can read a few highlights from Gordy below.

On her intended media appearances for 2023: “No matter what company it is, I’m going to be on TV every week, because that’s where I deserve to be. That’s what I’m working for, and the people want it.”

On her first choice of wrestling promotions to partner with: “I guess if we’re going to make a hierarchy, [it would be] the WWE, I have family there. Michael [Hayes] is there, [and it] would be great to be there on TV every week.”

On her preferences following WWE: “I think that’s on a lot of people’s list as the top. Of course, AEW is kicking butt too. They’re both wonderful for different reasons…I’ve done a couple of [Dark matches] … and those are some of my favorites.”