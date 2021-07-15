Miro Debuts New Look to AEW TNT Championship at Fyter Fest

Miro has debuted a new version of the AEW TNT Championship, unveiling it on this week’s Fyter Fest night one episode of Dynamite. The TNT Champion appeared in a vignette in which he cut a promo about his journey in AEW so far, at the end of which he called himself The Redeemer and showed off the new championship.

The new title has a white leather strap with green on the title plate. You can check it out below: