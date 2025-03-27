wrestling / News
Mistico Set To Miss Multiple Shows Due to Multiple Injuries
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
In the latest CMLL Informa (via Fightful), it was announced that Mistico will miss several events due to multiple injuries to his tricep and ankle. He has a partially torn right tricep and a ligament injury in his right ankle. It does not appear as though he will require surgery, as it was noted he needs rest and rehabilitation.
His doctor, Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, said that he will need two or three weeks to recover. This means he will miss a scheduled appearance for MLW, along with matches in Tijuana, Queretaro, Toluca, Merida and more. Rodriguez noted if Mistico tried to work the dates, he would end up needing surgery.
Mistico said that he hurt his arm wrestling in Japan.
