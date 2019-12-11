WWE News: Miz and Mrs. Season 2 Premiere Date Announced, NXT Takeover Tickets Up For Pre-Sale, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– The Miz announced on today’s episode of The Bump that Miz & Mrs. season two will premiere on the USA Network on January 29 at 10 PM ET. It will air right after that night’s episode of NXT.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Rey Mysterio (45), James Ellsworth (35) and Sonny Kiss (26).

– Tickets for NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay are now available for pre-sale with the code NXTLIVE.