Miz and Maryse On Why They Decided to Do Miz & Mrs., Talk Filming Schedule

– The Miz and Maryse spoke with Collider about why they decided to do Miz And Mrs, plus more. Highlights are below:

Miz on why they ultimately decided to do the show: “We did the Total Divas, and they saw that amazing chemistry between us. They saw the way we acted with one another. I think this was three years ago, we were asked to do our own spin-off reality show. And I still had kind of a…I wasn’t bitter at reality, it’s where I came from with The Real World. The Real World Challenges were amazing. However, Hollywood, back when I was on reality shows, did not like reality shows. We were always looked at as no talent, as nothing, it was garbage TV, yada yada yada. And that’s sort of where I came from. It was always a bad thing. That’s where I was at three years ago. And then I started watching and learning and realizing that nowadays everything is a reality show. Facebook. Instagram. Twitter. All the social media, I know what everyone is doing at any given part of the day. Then the fact that they came back three years later and said, “Hey, we would really like you to do this show, and not only that but you’ll have a say.” Once I heard we could be producers, that’s when I, as well as my wife, said, “Listen, this is a no-brainer.” We do what we want, when we want, how we want, and we’ll make this show what we want. We didn’t want to do a reality show, we wanted to do sort of a docu-series, where it shows what it’s like to be first time parents in the entertainment industry. We didn’t want it to be called “unscripted” or a “reality show,” because sometimes I feel like when people see that they go, “Oh that’s fake.” They’re judging it. And what I want people to think when they watch the show, and what I think Maryse thinks as well, we want you to watch it like you’d watch Curb Your Enthusiasm or The Office or Modern Family. We want you to watch, enjoy, relax, take a load off and slip out of your reality and enter ours. It’s a 30-minute comedy.”

Maryse on how show impacted their first days of parenthood: “We really enjoyed it, generally. I really had a good time, I get to be with my husband, and this is just our lives. It’s just documenting what we do at all times. But I was filming, and I was 39 weeks pregnant…ask any women, they’ll tell you that isn’t easy. And then I had Monroe, and then four days after I left the hospital I was packing up my house because we had to move out to Texas. So it’s the biggest changes in your life, you had a kid and you’re moving, and then the way we did it…everyone moves, everyone has kids, but the way we did it, the fact that ten days after [the birth] I was on a bus moving from LA to Austin? We had a day to do it, because Mike had to be back on the road because he was going to Saudi Arabia [for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble]. So we had to do it in one particular day and we had just a particular amount of time to make it because he was leaving. Our lives are really hectic, and I think that’s challenging. If i was to do it over again I probably wouldn’t move right after I had a kid and I wouldn’t be packing four days after I left the hospital after having a C section. To be honest, it was the trip from hell, it was the worst trip of my life, and I’ve been on a lot of trips before. But I’m happy people will get to see it. For us, it wasn’t funny, but we watched it back and laughed about it.”

On what they want their daughter to take away from the show years from now:

Maryse: “Wow, my parents are frickin’ cool.”

Miz: “Honestly, I think it’s love. The love that we have and the sacrifice that we’re making to do everything we can to make sure that she has the life we want her to live. The number one thing my wife and I go through is trying to make sure that she’s happy. We want to give her the time. A lot of the time with WWE you’re on the road so much, like right now I’m looking at my schedule and thinking, “Okay, I can’t be doing this much.” I have to start calming down because I need her to know that I am there for her at all times.”