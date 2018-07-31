Miz and Maryse Explain Miz & Mrs.’ ‘Feel Good’ Story, Talk Parents’ Appearances on Show

– The Miz and Maryse spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting their reality series Miz And Mrs. Highlights are below:

Miz on the tone of the show: “This show is really a ‘feel good’ kind of story. I started off on the The Real World, and no one thought I would amount to anything. Then, all of a sudden, coming into this and pursuing my dream of becoming a WWE superstar, and also doing movies, hosting, and now my own show with my wife.”

Maryse on finally getting to play a babyface: “I’ve been playing a villain for the past 12 years, but it’s really nice to work on a project and have everyone love it. That makes us want to do more.”

Miz on his father being on the show: “My dad is a character. You’ll meet him on this week’s episode Miz & Mrs. His name is George Mizanin. Everyone else in the family pronounces the ‘Miz-anin,’ but my dad pronounces it ‘Mi-zanin.’ No one knows why.”

Maryse on her mother’s appearances: “There is no one more ‘rock-n-roll’ than my mom. She’s another real life-character.”

Miz on being surprised by his recent success: “I surprised the hell out of myself when I got MVP for the 2018 All Star Legends Celebrity game. I had no idea I was going to get that. I was also surprised by the reviews of our show. I know we put a lot into the show, but I didn’t know what people were going to think. Watching other shows, I compare everything, and I just can’t look at other reality shows like ours. This show is more like a sitcom, more like a comedy than just another show in the reality series realm. The goal was to look completely different and look different. Before we started, Maryse and I both said that we did not want to be sitting at a table for 20-minutes while people are watching us talk at a dinner table. That’s what all reality shows are now, with interviews in-between. We wanted to get rid of the drama and have more fun.”