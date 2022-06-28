Miz & Mrs. Rating Ties Season High, Viewership Best of Season

This week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. saw its ratings rise again, tying the show’s season high. Monday night’s episode of the USA reality show scored a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 669,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 5% and 14%% from last week’s 0.20 demo rating and 587,000 viewers.

The demo rating hit the highest point for the show this season, matching the first episode of its season premiere night on May 17th. The total audience was the best of the season, topping the premiere episode’s 643,000. The show ranked #6 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.

Miz & Mrs. is averaging a 0.184 demo rating and 572,000 viewers in 2022 so far, compared to a 0.168 demo rating and 453,000 viewers for season two which premiered in January of 2020.