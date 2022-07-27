wrestling / News
Miz & Mrs. Ratings, Audience Down For Two-Part Season Finale
The season three finale of Miz & Mrs. was down in the ratings and viewership from last week. Monday night’s two-part episode did a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 540,000 viewers for the 11 PM ET episode, and a 0.12 demo rating & 389,000 viewers for the 11:30 episode.
The 11 PM episode was down 17.1% and 5.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.18 demo rating and 571,000 viewers. The 11:30 PM episode was a low point for the season in both metrics, beating the previous low of a 0.14 and 483,000 for the July 4th episode.
The first episode ranked #18 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with part two ranking at #28.
Season three drew a 0.172 demo rating and 551,000 viewers on the whole, compared to a 0.184 demo rating and 539,000 viewers for the much longer season two.
