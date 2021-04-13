Miz & Mrs. Returns To Season High Rating, Matches Season 1 For First Time

The return of Miz & Mrs. following the post-WrestleMania Raw resulted in the best numbers by far for the show in its second season to date. USA Network’s reality show featuring Miz and Maryse scored a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in its return last night and 706,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a hefty 53% and 28% respectively from the December 17th, 2020 midseason finale’s 0.17 demo rating and 551,000 viewers. The previous highs for the season in terms of the demo rating was the second episode of the season February 5th, 2020 at a 0.2, while the previous total audience high was the 551,000 for the midseason premiere.

The numbers for season two have suffered significantly from season one on the whole, but Monday’s episode marked the first time that it was performing at season one levels, albeit on the low end. Last night’s rating matched the 0.26 demo rating for the season one low on July 23rd, 2019 and last night’s audience was close to that episode’s 722,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #12 among all cable shows for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The top cable show of the night was Raw.