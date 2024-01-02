Miz TV Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

The Judgment Day will be on a Miz TV segment during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that the stable will appear in a segment with Miz on tonight’s show. The preview email announcing the appearance read:

The self-proclaimed most dominant faction in WWE, The Judgment Day, rings in the new year on a special, must-see “Day One” edition of MIZ TV!

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile

* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

* Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

