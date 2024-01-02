wrestling / News
Miz TV Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw
The Judgment Day will be on a Miz TV segment during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that the stable will appear in a segment with Miz on tonight’s show. The preview email announcing the appearance read:
The self-proclaimed most dominant faction in WWE, The Judgment Day, rings in the new year on a special, must-see “Day One” edition of MIZ TV!
The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile
* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
* Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
* The Judgment Day appears on Miz TV
