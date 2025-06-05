MJF Says That He’ll Consider Facing Mistico At Grand Slam Mexico

MJF says that he is will face Mistico at AEW Grand Slam Mexico — if Mistico impresses him on next week’s Dynamite. The Hurt Syndicate cut a promo on tonight’s Fyter Fest special, with MJF eventually taking the microphone and said that Mistico is not the best wrestler in the world, as he owns that title.

MJF called Mistico a big fish in a very small pond and said that if the luchador manages to impress him on next week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster show, he will face the CMLL star at Grand Slam Mexico.