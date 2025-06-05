wrestling / News
MJF Says That He’ll Consider Facing Mistico At Grand Slam Mexico
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
MJF says that he is will face Mistico at AEW Grand Slam Mexico — if Mistico impresses him on next week’s Dynamite. The Hurt Syndicate cut a promo on tonight’s Fyter Fest special, with MJF eventually taking the microphone and said that Mistico is not the best wrestler in the world, as he owns that title.
MJF called Mistico a big fish in a very small pond and said that if the luchador manages to impress him on next week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster show, he will face the CMLL star at Grand Slam Mexico.
It sounds like @The_MJF wants a piece of @CaristicoMX!
Watch #AEWFyterFest LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/h5JR5mNHrC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2025
