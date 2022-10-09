MJF Criticizes Kanye West Over Antisemetic Social Media Post

MJF is known for going after people who say antisemitic things, and as such it’s no surprise that he he criticized recent comments of that nature by Kanye West. The rapper is in the news again after he got backlash for several things he’s done and said, and most recently he had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted before making a now-deleted post in which he said (per Haaretz:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going Death Con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda”

West made the post after sharing texts between himself and P. Diddy in which he said, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

MJF posted to Twitter (per Wrestling Headlines) and wrote:

“Kanye calling Jewish people horrifying doesn’t shock me. What shocks me is how little we as a society talk about antisemitism. To put things into perspective. Slavery was very recent and the plight of POC is still rampant. End of slavery –1865. End of Holocaust — 1945.”

In a subsequent post, he noted to those criticizing him for breaking character, “People tweeting this his out of character, I don’t play a character. Never have. I’m a Jew. I’m angry. And you should be angry too.”

MJF has since deleted the posts.