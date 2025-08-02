– As previously reported, AEW star MJF beat Averno to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title at last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular show. After his CMLL title win, MJF cut a promo explaining why he’s better than Mistico after beating Averno to win the title. He also confirmed that his first title defense will take place at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on August 15 against Zandokan Jr. Below are some highlights and a clip of MJF’s comments:

“Mistico, what is the difference between me and you, besides the fact that I don’t wear this stupid mask? It is the simple fact that I did what you were never able to accomplish. I beat Averno for the CMLL World Championship. Mistico, I have proved time and time again that I am a better man because I am an American man and an American hero. Now, after my match tonight, there’s another silly little luchador that thinks he wants a piece, wants a taste of this American icon!

On his first title defense against Zandokan Jr.: “I don’t remember this schmuck’s name? What’s his name Jonathan Cruz?! Zandokan Jr.! Zandokan Jr.! What are you, hugh? Captain Hook? What are you, a pirate? Is this Pirates of the Caribbean? Last time I checked, amigo, this is professional wrestling! And you are looking at the best professional wrestler on god’s green earth today! Zandokan Jr., if you want a shot at the World Champion here at CMLL, all you had to do was ask, amigo. What’s the date? What’s the date? August 15! I understood that. Thank you, Jonathan. August 15! I’m gonna make you walk the plank, boy, because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I’m better than you, and you know it!”