MJF Says He’s A Fan of Logan Paul, Offers To Appear On His Podcast

In a post on Twitter, AEW World Champion MJF said that he’s a fan of WWE’s Logan Paul and offered to appear on his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. He also noted he also disagreed with ESPN’s recent 30 under 30 list of wrestlers, where MJF ranked #1 and Paul was #10.

He wrote: “Yo @LoganPaul, I’m a big fan and I heard you were very upset with your ranking in the @espn top 30 under 30. I couldn’t agree with you more, the list was flawed. What the hell is a Vikingo?!? Would love to come on

@impaulsive and talk about the list as well as the fact @aew is about to run the biggest show in the history of the sport on aug 27th! Hopefully your boss and our mutual friend Jolly old Saint Nick will allow it! P.S. I wrote this whilst sipping on a prime. Yours sincerely. Numero uno, MJF.”