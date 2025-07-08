MJF, Hammerstone Reunite In Backstage Video At MLW Summer Of The Beasts

Former Dynasty stablemates MJF and Hammerstone reunited backstage at MLW Summer of the Beasts. As noted, MJF made a surprise appearance at the June 26th show to take out Mistico. In a video posted from backstage by MLW, Hammerstone and MJF ran into each other and embraced as you can see below.

The two were in the Dynasty alongside Richard Holliday during all three men’s runs in MLW, debuting in February of 2019 and surviving MJF’s MLW exit in January of 2020. The group dissolved after Holiday left the company in 2022.