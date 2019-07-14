MJF Injured at Fight for the Fallen, Vacates Pure Prestige Title for Inspire Pro Wrestling

– Inspire Pro Wrestling has announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) suffered an elbow injury at last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen event. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the scheduled Inspire event tonight, where he was supposed to defend the Pure Prestige title against Ricky Starks.

Inspire added that the company has made a mutual agreement with Friedman to have him vacate the title, as MJF is soon going to become exclusive to AEW. You can check out the full announcement below.

“BREAKING NEWS: AS THE ADDAGE GOES, ‘CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE.’ At approximately 4:07 this morning, INSPIRE PRO was delivered the unfortunate news that PURE PRESTIGE CHAMPION MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN sustained a severe elbow injury at last night’s FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event. With MJF scheduled to appear at next week’s TRIPLEMANIA, the decision was made to pull him from tonight’s event to prevent any further injury. THEREFORE, MJF will NOT be defending his PURE PRESTIGE CHAMPIONSHIP tonight against RICKY STARKS. With MJF soon to become exclusive to AEW, the opportunity to reschedule the match is not possible. Therefore, MJF and INSPIRE have come to a mutual agreement to VACATE the PURE PRESTIGE TITLE.”

Friedman was in action at last night’s Fight for the Fallen in a six-man tag team match. He teamed with Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara against Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc, and Darby Allin. Friedman’s team won the match.

