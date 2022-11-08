MJF Lands Major Role in A24’s The Iron Claw

– Deadline reports that AEW star and No. 1 contender Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has just landed a huge role in A24’s upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw. The film is currently in the works from filmmaker Sean Durkin.

MJF joins the cast opposite Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura as Doris Von Erich, Harris Dickinson, and Lily James. According to PWInsider, MJF has been cast in the role of Lance Von Erich.

As noted by PWInsider, the currently ongoing film shoot is why MJF was written off TV ahead of AEW Full Gear, which is slated for later this month. It will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

The film will document the rise and fall of one of wrestling’s most famous families. Durkin directs from his own script.