MJF Steals Mistico’s Mask After DQ Loss At AEW Grand Slam Mexico

MJF added insult to injury at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, losing to Mistico by disqualification and then stealing his mask. Wednesday’s show saw the Hurt Syndicate member lose to Mistico in one-on-one action after a low blow kick.

After the match, MJF pulled off Mistico’s mask and wore it as a sign of disrespect.

.@The_MJF isn’t just facing @caristicomx—he’s facing the entire Arena México! Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/VWFiU9VOSe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

.@caristicomx rushes headfirst into enemy territory and pays for it! Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/bWQ6mJOHYJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

Blatant disrespect on display from @The_MJF. Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/fmOGQJjwpT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1935508417944105354