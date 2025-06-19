wrestling / News
MJF Steals Mistico’s Mask After DQ Loss At AEW Grand Slam Mexico
MJF added insult to injury at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, losing to Mistico by disqualification and then stealing his mask. Wednesday’s show saw the Hurt Syndicate member lose to Mistico in one-on-one action after a low blow kick.
After the match, MJF pulled off Mistico’s mask and wore it as a sign of disrespect.
