MJF Steals Mistico’s Mask After DQ Loss At AEW Grand Slam Mexico

June 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Grand Slam Mexico Image Credit: AEW

MJF added insult to injury at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, losing to Mistico by disqualification and then stealing his mask. Wednesday’s show saw the Hurt Syndicate member lose to Mistico in one-on-one action after a low blow kick.

After the match, MJF pulled off Mistico’s mask and wore it as a sign of disrespect.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1935508417944105354

