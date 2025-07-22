Various News: MJF & More Attend Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere, Official Peacemaker Podcast Released

– MJF and other stars attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday night in New York City. The AEW star, who appears in the film, was there as was Alicia Atout, Peter Rosenberg and Nikki Bella, who also appears in the movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 premires on Netflix on July 25th,.

.@The_MJF is at the premiere of #HappyGilmore2, in which he plays @AdamSandler's son, and the fans absolutely love him! Just let him tell you so! pic.twitter.com/ft7QadHz1B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2025

I couldn’t be prouder to be by your side. Tonight is one of the biggest and most special nights together as we watch you in the world premiere of #HappyGilmore2. I love you. ❤️ @the_mjf @netflix pic.twitter.com/AgWF67DJrJ — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) July 22, 2025

WWE star Nikki Bella repping the Eagles at the Happy Gilmore 2 premier 🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/2rZuT3mBAH — The Eagle Times (@TheEagleTimes_) July 22, 2025

– DC has released an official Peacemaker podcast episode featuring James Gunn, John Cena and the rest of the cast. You can see the video below, described as follows: