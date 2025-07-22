wrestling / News

Various News: MJF & More Attend Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere, Official Peacemaker Podcast Released

July 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Fyter Fest 6-4-25 Image Credit: AEW

– MJF and other stars attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday night in New York City. The AEW star, who appears in the film, was there as was Alicia Atout, Peter Rosenberg and Nikki Bella, who also appears in the movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 premires on Netflix on July 25th,.

– DC has released an official Peacemaker podcast episode featuring James Gunn, John Cena and the rest of the cast. You can see the video below, described as follows:

Eat peace and get ready with James Gunn and the cast of Peacemaker! Join the re-watch of Peacemaker Season 1 with special insights into the DCU. Watch and listen to the official podcast every Monday and Thursday before Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on August 21st and then watch the new episode companion podcast every week!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Happy Gilmore 2, MJF, Peacemaker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading