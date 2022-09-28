MJF On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Don’t Make The Cut

MJF recently weighed in on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (beyond just himself four times) and why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon didn’t make his cut. The AEW star was a guest on KFC Radio and was presented with the oft-asked question. He also weighed in on some of the names that didn’t make his top four, as you can see from the highlights below:

On his Mount Rushmore of wrestling: “Am I allowed to say ‘Me’ four times, or is that inappropriate? So if we’re not saying ‘Me’ four times — Triple H, Roddy Piper… god, see this is where it gets hard. Really hard for me. I’d say Rock, Austin. And I think that’s fair.”

On leaving off other names like Undertaker & Mick Foley: “You’re leaving off a lot of names. And I do that — oh, f**k Mick Foley. I’m the most famous Long Island wrestler of all time. Mick Foley, get out of here, dude. Go take a Nestea plunge to bed, dude. I don’t have time for it.”

On Hulk Hogan not making the list: “Hulk Hogan, double H — you know, there’s been some controversy for him. I don’t know if you saw any of it, but I got no comment on Terry Bolea.”

On Vince McMahon not making the list: “Vince McMahon? Recently retired amidst a slew of interesting sentiments from a couple of different women. [He was cutting] big bills, that’s like MJF money. So you know, is his legacy in full tarnished? Maybe. Did he put out some of the best professional wrestling in the history of the business? Absolutely.”

On McMahon’s exit from wrestling: “I mean, look. If people out there think he’s miserable right now — it’s hard for me to believe. He’s probably crying into a bed of money in his mansion in Connecticut. I think he’s fine. Not that he should be if he did do all these horrible things.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit KFC Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.