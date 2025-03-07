wrestling / News
MJF Says His Shoulder Feels Great After His Hiatus Last Year
MJF was away from AEW after Worlds End 2023, and it was reported at the time that he was dealing with a shoulder injury. He returned last May at Double or Nothing. In an interview with the SI Media Podcast, MJF said that his shoulder currently feels great although he wouldn’t reveal if he had to have surgery on it or not.
He said: “I did go out. I hurt my shoulder. Did I have shoulder surgery? I am not…what do they call it when somebody asks about medical issues. Because of HIPPA violations, you really shouldn’t ask me questions like that. My shoulder feels great. As you can tell, when I take my shirt off, I am the most in shape professional wrestler in my company. Not that that’s hard. I would also say I’m the most in-shape professional wrestler, easily top five in the landscape. You’re not very bright. It’s not that there is a secret. My shoulder is good now. Shoulder feels good.“
