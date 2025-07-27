MJF Is Taking Acting Seriously, Says Adam Sandler Is Like a Father To Him

MJF says that he is excited about doing more acting and had plenty of praise for his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Adam Sandler. The AEW star plays Happy’s son in the new Netflix comedy and was asked about working on the film by TMZ. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Sandler: “Absolutely, man. Look, he’s really like a father to me at this point. I grew up absolutely looking up to him and idolizing him as a kid, and to be a part of what is essentially Americana, when you think about Happy Gilmore and what’s going to be a gigantic, awesome, big comedy, it’s so special, I can’t say enough positive things.”

On continuing his acting career: “Absolutely. I’m taking acting just as seriously as I do professional wrestling, and I’m very excited about it.”