MLW Alumnus Reportedly At ROH Supercard of Honor

A former MLW star is at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that EJ Nduka, who finished up with MLW at Blood and Thunder in January, is at tonight’s PPV in Los Angeles.

Nduka was written off of MLW TV on this week’s Underground and worked a match for AEW that aired on Dark in January. There’s no word if he has signed to AEW or ROH, or whether he will appear on tonight’s show.