MLW Anniversary Show Taping Results From Atlanta (SPOILERS)

June 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling, MLW Slaughterhouse, MLW Burning Crush Image Credit: MLW

Prior to last Saturday’s Battle Riot VI, MLW taped its anniversary special at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Bobby Fish def. Adam Priest
* Opera Cup 2024: Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Timothy Thatcher
* Opera Cup 2024: AKIRA def. Ikuro Kwan
* MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito def. Jake Crist.
* MLW Middleweight Champion Mistico def. Star Jr.
* Miyu Yamashita def. Jazzy Yang and Dani Jordan
* Bullrope Match: Mads Kruel Krugger def. 1 Called Manders. CONTRA UNIT beat down Manders after the match and dragged him out of the arena.

