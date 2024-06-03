MLW Anniversary Show Taping Results From Atlanta (SPOILERS)

Prior to last Saturday’s Battle Riot VI, MLW taped its anniversary special at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Bobby Fish def. Adam Priest

* Opera Cup 2024: Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Timothy Thatcher

* Opera Cup 2024: AKIRA def. Ikuro Kwan

* MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito def. Jake Crist.

* MLW Middleweight Champion Mistico def. Star Jr.

* Miyu Yamashita def. Jazzy Yang and Dani Jordan

* Bullrope Match: Mads Kruel Krugger def. 1 Called Manders. CONTRA UNIT beat down Manders after the match and dragged him out of the arena.