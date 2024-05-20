MLW Announces New Competitors For Battle RIOT VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced several new competitors for Battle RIOT VI on June 1st in Atlanta, GA. MLW issued the following:

6 combatants enter MLW Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta, June 1

MLW invades Center Stage June 1

Tickets now available at MLWLIVE.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced 1 Called Manders, AKIRA, Mr. Thomas, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Jake Crist, and Josh Bishop will enter the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

See the reveal of CONTRA Unit’s new crusader live and exclusively on YouTube for FREE! Sign up for your MLW Standard Pass membership!

6 new participants have been announced for the biggest match of the year in MLW!

1 Called Manders: Fresh off of fighting for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, the Boss of the Plains looks to get back in the mix. Winning the Battle RIOT guarantees such.

AKIRA: No one thrives amidst the chaos like the “Death Fighter” does. Is the RIOT the perfect environment for AKIRA’s brand of anarchy? With momentum on his side, winning the RIOT would fast-track AKIRA’s ascension in MLW.

Mr. Thomas: a veteran of multiple Battle RIOTs, the Bomaye big man is primed to throw down and toss anyone standing in his way in securing a title shot anytime, anywhere. Could the Bomaye Fight Club go back-to-back with wins in the RIOT? That’s Mr. Thomas goal.

Brett Ryan Gosselin: Never underestimate a schemer with a game plan. BRG could taste sweet victory if he formulates a game plan to out wit and out play 39 others and weasel into being the last combatant standing at the end of the RIOT.

Jake Crist: A veteran with immense versatility, Crist is the perfect combination of experience and athleticism. Making his Battle RIOT debut, Crist will have to find his bearings fast if he wishes to last long in an unpredictable 40-wrestler match.

Josh Bishop: The powerhouse titan managed by Saint Laurent is made for a match where the toughest man could dominate with ease. The X-factor could be the right draw of numbers for Saint Laurent’s Titans. What happens if they all enter in succession? It could mean domination for Saint Laurent’s Superstars®.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Battle RIOT VI live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Ritual Combat

AJ Francis vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas)

Battle Riot VI match

Participants:

Matt Riddle • Sami Callihan • Ernest “The Cat” Miller • Timothy Thatcher • Místico • Bobby Fish • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Mads Krule Krugger • Paul Walter Hauser • Matt Justice • Jimmy Yang • CONTRA’s new Crusader • AKIRA • 1 Called Manders • Jake Crist • Brett Ryan Gosselin • Mr Thomas • Josh Bishop • More to be announced soon!

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT CENTER STAGE

Located in the heart of Atlanta, originally “Theatre Atlanta”, Center Stage was built in 1966. An iconic live performance venue in Midtown celebrating over five decades hosting music, comedy, wrestling, boxing, eSports, film and television recordings, and private events.

Center Stage is located at 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

PARKING

1360 Peachtree Street Garage (reserve in advance)

1374 West Peachtree Street Garage

1372 Peachtree Street Garage

MARTA AND RIDESHARE

MARTA Arts Center Station (Red & Gold Lines)

Distance: 0.2 miles along West Peachtree Street

Uber / Lyft / Taxi: For your safety, please use 17th Street

(b/w West Peachtree St & Spring St)

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on Triller TV+.

MLW events showcase top ranked professional wrestling, with fighters representing countries around the world.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.