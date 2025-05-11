wrestling / News
MLW Azteca Lucha 2025 Results 5.10.25: Matt Riddle Defends World Title, More
May 11, 2025 | Posted by
MLW Azteca Lucha took place on Saturday night and the full results are online. You can check out the results below (per Cagematch, plus the full video:
* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) def. Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther
* Alex Hammerstone def. Satoshi Kojima
* Atlantis & Esfinge def. Guerrero Maya Jr. & Hechicero
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Ultimo Guerrero def. Barbaro Cavernario and Zandokan Jr.
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Donovan Dijak
* Mistico def. Ikuro Kwon and Templario