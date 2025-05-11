MLW Azteca Lucha 2025 Results 5.10.25: Matt Riddle Defends World Title, More

MLW Azteca Lucha took place on Saturday night and the full results are online. You can check out the results below (per Cagematch, plus the full video:

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) def. Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther

* Alex Hammerstone def. Satoshi Kojima

* Atlantis & Esfinge def. Guerrero Maya Jr. & Hechicero

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Ultimo Guerrero def. Barbaro Cavernario and Zandokan Jr.

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Donovan Dijak

* Mistico def. Ikuro Kwon and Templario