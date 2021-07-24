MLW Battle Riot III Airs Tonight on beIN Sports

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) will present its Battle Riot III event tonight on the MLW YouTube channel and on bein Sports. MLW released the following preview for tonight’s show:

40 men! 1 Ring! It’s time to riot. It’s time for the BATTLE RIOT presented by newlawoffice.com!

Witness the biggest MLW match of the year! Featuring a who’s who in the sport, including: surprises, legends and more!

Having been denied a title shot, Alex Hammerstone’s only hope for a dream title vs title match is winning the Riot. Will it be Hammertime or will CONTRA Unit’s threats to terrorize the Riot mean the end of the road for Your Boy Hammer?

The rules are simple: this is a no disqualification bout, meaning weapons ARE permitted. A new man enters every 60 seconds. Elimination is by pinfall, submission or throwing a wrestler over the top rope… and the winner gets a title shot anytime, anywhere! The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is.

The best fighters are traveling from around the world fans for the Battle Riot and a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, including:

Azteca Underground’s King Muertes!

Ross & Marshall Von Erich!

The hunt is on as Davey Richards looks to get into instant title contention by winning the Riot!

Tom Lawlor vows to be the first ever 2-time Battle Riot winner. Can Filthy Tom pull it off?

Journeying from Mexico, Aramis, Arez and the legendary LA Park all look to claim a guaranteed title shot!

355 pound Calvin Tankman has been nearly unstoppable. Now the Heavyweight Hustle looks to steamroll over 39 other men.

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed looks to ignite some hot fire as Injustice riots in South Philly.

6’8” “The Judge” EJ Nduka promises justice will be served as he makes his MLW debut.

Who will outfight, outlast and outwit 39 other men? Tune in to find out!

PLUS: Rumors are swirling that Cesar Duran will be in attendance at the marquee event. Is “El Jefe” simply quenching his thirst for violence, or could the devious proprietor of Azteca Underground be looking to use the Battle Riot to scout potential fighters to add to his rank?

Join Rich Bocchini, fight analyst Saint Laurent, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Battle Riot III!