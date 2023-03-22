wrestling / News
MLW Battle Riot V To Air on Reelz
March 21, 2023 | Posted by
MLW Battle Riot V will air on Reelz, as confirmed during tonight’s MLW Underground. Tuesday night’s show featured an announcement that the match will air on Reelz. While no date was announced, it was previously reported in early March that the network had Battle Riot scheduled internally for April 25th.
Battle Riot V takes place on April 8th in Philadelphia with John Hennigan, Raven, Willie Mack, Alex Kane, Rickey Shane Page, Shigehiro Irie, Lance Anoa’i, Sam Adonis, Mr. Thomas, 1 Called Manders, and Jimmy Lloyd all announced thus far.
BIG NEWS for #BattleRiotV in Philly! 🎟️ https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3#MLWUnderground #HammerFatu2 @ReelzChannel @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/O1rRZ72eRA
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 22, 2023
