Update on Status of MLW After CONTRA-Unit Takeover Angle

PWInsider reports that the cliffhanger ending to this past weekend’s MLW Fusion, which was CONTRA-Unit “taking over” the company, will be used as the storyline explanation for why there won’t be any new MLW footage for now. As noted earlier, MLW head Court Bauer has stated that MLW won’t be filing any empty arena footage.

The CONTRA-Unit angle was shot in several locations with Bauer overseeing it virtually from New York. The angle allows MLW to remain in the confines of their story and further pushing the takeover storyline even though MLW won’t be producing any empty arena shows for now. Instead, the plan is to continue the story with online “twists and turns.”

MLW has also already mapped over over 60 future episodes of TV including the MLW Anthology series which will start this Saturday at 10PM ET on BeIN Sport and has plans and strategies for ideas for up to 18 months of programming.