MLW News: Richard Holliday Contract Status, New Alicia Atout TV Project, AAA Relationship, More

Some MLW notes from PWInsider:

– The only talent contract MLW has that is coming up soon is Richard Holliday, who the promotion views as a priority, and they are working on signing him to a new deal.

– MLW is developing a TV project built around Alicia Atout.

– The entire MLW Underground series, which ran from 2002 to 2005, has been digitized so they will be able to utilize that for programming.

– MLW is working remotely for now and plan to continue to do so until at least September.

– MLW continues to build its relationship with AAA and will be streaming Saturday’s Lucha Fighter finals on their Facebook page. Last week’s stream resulted in a surge of traffic and likes to their Facebook page.

– MLW and AAA are jointly working on producing Super Series, which was the event that made up the recent Fusion episodes that took place in Mexico, but no timeline for it is in place due to obvious reasons.