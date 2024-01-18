MLW Expands 2024 Schedule, Will Hold Two Major Events A Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that they will be expanding their 2024 schedule, which will include two big events each month. One event will be on TrillerTV and the other on BeIN Sport. This follows news that the promotion is ending its residency in Philadelphia.

MLW expands 2024 schedule

MLW is kicking off 2024 with a change.

In addition to airing premium live events monthly on Triller TV+, MLW has a treat for its fans.

As a thank you MLW is giving fans one free signature event every month. That means you get a signature event and premium live event each month: one for free and one on Triller TV+!

Each event will feature a who’s who from the ever-expanding MLW roster of fighters.

The first free signature event will take place this Saturday night, January 20, entitled MLW RELOAD. Fans can watch nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS at 10pm, as well as stream worldwide on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, MLW is expanding its touring schedule, including upcoming events in Chicago, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and more cities to be announced soon.