MLW Fury Road Livestream
May 18, 2024
– Tonight’s MLW Fury Road is now streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. 1 Called Manders
* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo vs. Miyu Yamahshita vs. Zayda
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mads Krugger vs. Matthew Justice
* Sami Callihan vs. Matt Riddle
* Alex Kane open contract fight
* Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA
* Jake Crist vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin
* Where in the world is Salina de la Renta?