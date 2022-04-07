MLW Heavyweight Championship Match Set For Kings of Colosseum 2022

Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW Heavyweight Championship at Kings of Colosseum 2022 next month. MLW announced today that Hammerstone will battle Richard Holliday with the title on the line at the May 13th event, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The main event has been set for MLW's only card at the 2300 Arena for 2022 and it's a big one as the Dynasty finally collides in a World Heavyweight Championship clash months in the making.

The main event has been set for MLW’s only card at the 2300 Arena for 2022 and it’s a big one as the Dynasty finally collides in a World Heavyweight Championship clash months in the making.

After the dynastic betrayal by Richard Holliday in Dallas earlier this year, Holliday has touted himself the brains behind Hammerstone’s meteoric rise as well as taken credit as the founding father of the Dynasty itself! Going as far as proclaiming to be the “Sole Proprietor” of the Dynasty, Holliday has put Hammerstone – the man he once called his best friend – in his crosshairs.

Some point to the emergence of Alicia Atout and her relationship with Holliday as poisoning the dynastic bond between Hammer and Holliday.

Did Alicia Atout twist situations and put the blame on Hammerstone for the Dynasty’s problems with Cesar Duran? Others wonder if Holliday is bitter over Hammer’s success.

Insisting that the media use the term “Clout Couple” when referring to this rarefied romance, Holliday has seemingly snapped as Atout encourages a bloody war against Hammerstone.

From a shocking beating in Dallas to the crimson suit drenched in Hammer’s blood at SuperFight, Hammerstone has found himself at a loss of not only a friendship but a vicious onslaught at the hands of someone who knows him better than anyone in the sport.

Now the stage is set for the most personal feud in MLW history and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Hammerstone looks to thunderclap Holliday back to his posh and privileged Westport, CT life once and for all… but does Holliday have the upper hand with Atout by his side and his much hyped “strategic dominance”?

Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!