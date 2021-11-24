MLW Hypes Thanksgiving Episode of Fusion: Alpha

Major League Wrestling has sent out a press release for tomorrow night’s special Thanksgiving episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha.

Fusion on Thanksgiving Preview: 5-way ladder match for vacant National Openweight Championship

Stream Thanksgiving 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube Channel

Major League Wrestling returns this Thursday, Thanksgiving night at 7pm ET with the return of annual tradition: Fusion on Thanksgiving, streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel, Fite.TV and Saturday on beIN Sports.

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. Wildcard Entrant

Opera Cup Semi-Finals: TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

The debut of Gnarls Garvin

A new National Openweight Champion will be crowned as 5 fighters clash in a ladder match for the vacant title presented by newlawoffice.com.

The future of the National Openweight Championship will be decided as fighting artist Alex Shelley, the undefeated “Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane, 2-time World Middleweight Champion “The Young GOAT” Myron Reed, and South African double champion Zenshi look to climb the ladder, grab gold and make history.

The catch? Cesar Duran has also inserted one MYSTERY wildcard entrant into the mix.

Who could this mysterious participant be? Who will walk out of South Philly the new National Openweight Champion? Tune in and find out!

Fresh off of conquering CONTRA in the War Chamber, World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday are in the house to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Opera Cup Semi-Finals conclude as 355 pound “Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman rumbles with controversial top ranked technician TJP! Which of these athletes is heading to the finals to face “The American Wolf” Davey Richards?

Get the scoop on MLW’s new open door policy for free agents around the world.

Plus: Champion Trailer Park’s very own Gnarls Garvin makes his MLW debut!

WARHORSE is honored with an award?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion on Thanksgiving.

