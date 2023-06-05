MLW News: Billington Bulldogs’ Father Passes Away, 2300 Arena Return Planned

– The father of MLW’s Billington Bulldogs has passed away. PWInsider reports that Mark Billington, the father of Tom and Mark Billington and the brother of the late Dynamite Kid, passed over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral services, which you can contribute to here.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Billington family.

– PWInsider also reports that there are additional dates in the future set for the promotion at the 2300 Arena. There isn’t yet any work on a return to New York City.