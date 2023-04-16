– PWInsider reports that MLW was happy with the live attendance figures for the recent shows at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City and the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The report notes that both shows had capacity houses and attendance figures increased from previous shows.

MLW reportedly added several rows of seats the previous nights before the shows because they anticipated strong walkup crowds. Additionally, MLW is looking to return to both markets later this July.

– PWInsider also notes that the War Chamber matchup that took place in New York was produced by Rickey Shane Page. Meanwhile, Court Bauer and Jared St. Laurent produced the Battle Riot match. Rickey Shane Page, Delirious, and Lince Dorado did producer work in Philadelphia. Also, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Anoa’i did producer work in New York City.

Talent at the events was reportedly not informed about the status of MLW on REELZ or the ongoing lawsuit with WWE. MLW was reportedly appreciative of the hard work shown by Taya Valkyrie, who finished up with MLW over the weekend and said her goodbyes to the company.

Billie Starkz was reportedly banged up at the recent AEW TV taping she worked the night before Battle Riot, but she still showed up to work the event on Saturday. Starkz and B3cca both reportedly impressed MLW officials.

PWInsider also notes that it’s believed backstage that Richard Holliday could be returning soon after recently completing his cancer treatment.

– Former AAA and IWC promoter Ron Skoler was reportedly backstage at the event in New York City after receiving an invitation from Court Bauer, so Skoler and Gary Juster, who now works for MLW, could reunite. The two helped put together the legendary AAA When Worlds Collide PPV event from November 1994. PWInsider notes this is the first time they saw each other since the event.