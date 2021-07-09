MLW Open Draft to Conclude at Battle Riot III

The MLW Open Draft will come to a close at Battle Riot III this weekend. MLW has announced that the final round of the draft will take place this weekend at the company’s return event.

If you were waiting for the Open Draft tonight, you will have to wait a little longer as the 2021 Open Draft will conclude this Saturday night at the Battle Riot. MLW.com has learned that the final draftee will be revealed at a yet to be determined time during the show. Who will wrap-up the first-ever Open Draft? Find out in Philly this weekend!