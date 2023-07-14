wrestling / News
MLW News: O’Shay Edwards Named As New Open Draft Pick, New Events Announced
– O’Shay Edwards is coming to MLW as part of the company’s Open Draft. The company announced on last night’s Fusion that Edwards was selected in the Open Draft.
– The company has announced the following new events, which will air on FITE+:
* Fury Road: September 3rd (2300 Arena in Philadelphia)
* Slaughterhouse: October 14th (2300 Arena in Philadelphia)
* Fightland 2023: November 18th (2300 Arena in Philadelphia)
* MLW Oneshot: December 7th (Melrose Ballroom in New York City)
