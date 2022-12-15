MLW Previews Davey Richards vs. SB KENTo on Tonight’s Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) released a preview for tonight’s Fusion episode on Pro Wrestling TV. The episode will feature Davey Richards vs. SB KENTo and Star Roger vs. Cosmos. Here’s the full preview:

Davey Richards vs. SB KENTo tonight on MLW FUSION

Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports or stream on Pro Wrestling TV

MLW FUSION returns tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable television on beIN SPORTS.

This week’s card:

National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo

Star Roger vs. Cosmos

It’s MLW versus DRAGONGATE as the Super Series spotlights SB KENTo as he steps into the ring to challenge Davey Richards for the National Openweight Championship.

Will KENTo make history and win gold, or can “The American Wolf cement himself as the new champion? Tune in and find out!

Alex Kane and The Bomaye Fight Club seize the opportunity to dish on the future of the Opera Cup tournament.

The age of the titans continues as EJ Nduka drops the mic on Hammerstone. Plus get a medical update on the World Heavyweight Champion after crashing and burning through the stage.

Puerto Rico sends Star Roger to the Super Series as he competes against the high flying up-and-comer Cosmos!

Ol’ Mancer goes hunting for Mads Krugger and stumbles upon an Ewok?