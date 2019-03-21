wrestling / News
MLW News: New Championship Title to be Introduced, Jim Cornette Set for April Meet and Greets,
– PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) will soon be introducing a new championship title.
– Also, PWInsider reports that Jim Cornette is set for some fan meet and greets before Major League Wrestling events on April 4 and April 5 at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, Queens. These will be the only appearances he makes during WrestleMania weekend.
– Finally, PWInsider reports that Puma King is no longer with Major League Wrestling. Per the report, MLW was not happy with Puma King double-booking himself on dates where he also had MLW commitments. Puma King was said to be well-liked backstage, but it was hard to push if without assurances he was going to make his Major League Wrestling dates a priority. One issue might’ve been King being booked on other dates during WrestleMania Weekend.
