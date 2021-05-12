MLW Reveals Start Date And Sponsor For Open Draft

Major League Wrestling has announced the official start date for the MLW Open Draft, which will be sponsored by SRG Universe’s Supershow the Game. The draft begins on May 20. Here’s a press release:

Major League Wrestling and SRG Universe, Inc. today announced a new partnership, making Supershow the Game the presenting partner of the 2021 Open Draft, which kicks off next Thursday, May 20 on MLW.com and all MLW digital platforms.

“We’re excited to usher in the next season of Major League Wrestling with some exciting news and that kicks off with Open Draft and this partnership with SRG Universe,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This partnership encapsulates MLW’s approach to activation and allows SRG to leverage our content and athletes to bring something large in scale to fans worldwide.”

