MLW News: Note On Sami Callihan’s Status Following TNA Return, AKIRA Set For Babyface Push

– Sami Callihan is still with MLW following his return to TNA at Rebellion, per a new report. As noted, Callihan made his return to TNA at last night’s PPV to even the odds and help Jordynne Grace retain her Knockouts Title.

PWInsider has confirmed that Callihan is still with MLW and will work with both companies moving forward, similar to how he did with MLW and Impact in 2017 through 2019.

– The site also notes that AKIRA is set for a babyface push. AKIRA was part of the team that defeated The Calling at last night’s War Chamber II show.