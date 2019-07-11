MLW Saturday Night Superfight Tickets On Sale Monday

Tickets for MLW Saturday Night Superfight in Chicago on November 2, which will be the promotion’s first ever PPV event, go on sale this Monday. Here’s a press release:

TICKETS ON SALE THIS MONDAY FOR MLW’S NOVEMBER 2 RETURN TO CHICAGO FOR FIRST-EVER PAY-PER-VIEW

CHICAGO – Tickets go on sale 10 A.M. CST this Monday July 15th for MLW’s November 2 return to Cicero Stadium in Chicago featuring the league’s first-ever pay-per-view: MLW SATURDAY NIGHT SUPERFIGHT.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.

Cicero Stadium will play host to the highly anticipated worldwide broadcast and MLW is bringing no shortage of star power to celebrate.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

The Hart Foundation’s Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr.

Salina de la Renta

CONTRA Unit

The Von Erich Boys

The Dynasty’s National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday

Mance Warner

Low Ki

LA Park

Konnan

Hijo de LA Park

Gringo Loco

Myron Reed

Jordan Oliver

Zenshi and more!

Tickets start at just $15. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

General Public Doors Open: 6 P.M.

Showtime: 7 P.M.

MLW Saturday Night SuperFight will be available on pay-per-view via all major cable, satellite and telco systems as well digital pay-per-view via iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV, DISH and worldwide via FITE TV.

You can purchase tickets starting Monday Monday July 15th at 10 A.M. CST at MLWTickets.com.