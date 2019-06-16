wrestling / News
MLW Reveals Savio Vega Coming This Summer
June 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced on Twitter today that former WWE Superstar Savio Vega will be coming to the promotion later this summer. You can check out the announcement below.
🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS!🚨🚨
This summer … @SavioVega is coming to MLW!!! pic.twitter.com/IEBhU6L1XC
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 16, 2019
