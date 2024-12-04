MLW Reportedly Signs Brett Ryan Gosselin To Deal

MLW has reportedly signed a new member to its roster in Brett Ryan Gosselin. Fightful Select reports that Gosselin has received a multi-year contract from the company. Gosselin is currently part of the Rogue Horsemen with Bobby Fish, CW Anderson, and Brock Anderson.

According to a source, Gosselin is considered to be a big breakout star for the company and briefly worked without a deal. MLW was impressed with him and offered him a contract. Court Bauer is said to see many similarities between him and the former Extreme Horseman member Steve Corino.