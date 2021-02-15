MLW News: Tom Lawlor to Fight in PFL MMA Tournament, Azteca Underground Content and MLW Underground Details Coming This Week

– Tom Lawlor is set to make his return to MMA for Professional Fighters League in April. PWInsider reports that the MLW star will compete in PFL’s tournament in April. There is not believed to be any conflict with his MLW bookings, and the company plans to use him in a way that will not distract him from his training or impact plans for MLW.

– The site reports that some Azteca Underground viral marketing will be released this week, furthering the storline where the owner bought Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado and she works for him.

– In addition, there is expected to be some details announced later in the week in terms of where future episodes of classic MLW Underground will be aired.